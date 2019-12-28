Magi (XMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Magi has a total market capitalization of $202,432.00 and $3.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magi has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Magi Profile

Get Magi alerts:

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,337,475 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.