Maincoin (MNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,881.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $169,192.00 and $3,881.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.05912410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

