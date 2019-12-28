Maker (MKR) Price Tops $433.46 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Maker has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $433.46 or 0.05905351 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Maker has a total market capitalization of $433.46 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC, BitMart, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, CoinMex, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

