Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MANU stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,136. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $796.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.72. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

