Manna (MANNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Manna has a total market capitalization of $172,711.00 and $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manna Profile

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,587,828 coins and its circulating supply is 567,315,727 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

