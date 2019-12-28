MarteXcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $208.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $33,609.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023837 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005019 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008368 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,847,574 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

