Masari (MSR) Trading Down 7% This Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. Masari has a total market cap of $245,207.00 and $213.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

