Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

