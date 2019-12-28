MassGrid (MGD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $980,564.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market cap of $980,564.00 and approximately $457.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01753625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.01 or 0.02826946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00585797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00621922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060577 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00387311 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,387,117 coins and its circulating supply is 75,895,817 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.