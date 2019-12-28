Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $10.99 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

