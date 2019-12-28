Master Contract Token (MCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,084.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $119,280.00 and approximately $28,084.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

