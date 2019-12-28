Matchpool Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $121,085.00 and $192.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

