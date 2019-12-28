Matrix AI Network Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $258,348.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00581146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 580.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 631,069,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,921,244 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank, Ethfinex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

