Max Property Group 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,060.00 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $404,841.00 and approximately $77,060.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group's total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

