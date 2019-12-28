Maximine Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $10.89 Million (MXM)

Maximine Coin (CURRENCY:MXM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Maximine Coin has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Maximine Coin has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $42,964.00 worth of Maximine Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maximine Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and Rfinex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,649,000,000 tokens. Maximine Coin’s official website is maximine.io. Maximine Coin’s official Twitter account is @maximinecoin. The Reddit community for Maximine Coin is /r/maximine and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maximine Coin

Maximine Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Rfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maximine Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maximine Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maximine Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

