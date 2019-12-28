MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $225,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 11,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $249,418.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,752.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,263. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

