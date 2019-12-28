MCO (MCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.51 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One MCO token can now be bought for about $4.02 or 0.00054997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Coinrail, ABCC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, MCO has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. MCO has a total market cap of $63.51 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bithumb, Bit-Z, YoBit, Coinrail, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, LATOKEN, BigONE, EXX, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Cashierest, Bittrex, Livecoin, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

