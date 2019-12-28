MediBloc [ERC20] Hits One Day Volume of $53,970.00 (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $53,970.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Coinsuper, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. It was first traded on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Cashierest, Kryptono, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

