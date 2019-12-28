MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.01747424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.02821537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00575683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00624682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060630 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386201 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.