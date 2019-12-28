MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) One Day Volume Tops $9,510.00

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,415.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.01752100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.02815836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00580639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00623803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060550 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00384848 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

