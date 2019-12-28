Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 28,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $48,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

