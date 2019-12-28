MedicCoin Reaches Market Cap of $55,514.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $55,514.00 and $1,948.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub and Graviex. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00027282 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

