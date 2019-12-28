Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. The company had a trading volume of 146,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.64. Medifast has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 133.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 4,753.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 174,829 shares in the last quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medifast by 55.9% in the second quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,453,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Medifast by 56.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

