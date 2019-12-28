MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $385,586.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01298855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119930 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

