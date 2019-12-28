MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $42.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.69) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MeiraGTx an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 123,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $773.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.23. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 171,866 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after acquiring an additional 762,109 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 40,524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

