MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Down 10.2% in December

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 841,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,883. The firm has a market cap of $773.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

