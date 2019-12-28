Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0080

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $238,082.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048913 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00567500 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000996 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

