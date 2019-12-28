Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

