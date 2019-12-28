Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Short Interest Update

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 567,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 510,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on MCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Mercury General stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $48.58. 188,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $25,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,488,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 263.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 136,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after purchasing an additional 121,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $6,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

