Mercury Trading Down 5.2% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $248,295.00 and $83.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01299760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.