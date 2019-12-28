Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Short Interest Update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 334,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $14,576,650.00. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra acquired 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 155,384 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 207,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

