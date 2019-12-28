Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,095,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 76,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Meritage Homes by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 575,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,683. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

