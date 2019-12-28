Metadium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91,315.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $91,315.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

