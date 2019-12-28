Metal (MTL) Market Cap Reaches $13.87 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, Upbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $13.87 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00186512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.01295412 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00018617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119577 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

