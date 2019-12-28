Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $719,286.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.01759238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,275,873 coins and its circulating supply is 77,275,769 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

