Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Insider M&G Investment Management Limited Acquires 9,612 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) insider M&G Investment Management Limited bought 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,236,620.45.

M&G Investment Management Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, M&G Investment Management Limited bought 913 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.77 per share, with a total value of C$44,527.53.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$50.76. 138,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$40.11 and a 52 week high of C$83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$857.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6229885 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.474 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

