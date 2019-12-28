MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0001 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $11.20 million and $7,189.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006885 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

