Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Update

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $682,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 173,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company had a trading volume of 265,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,186. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

