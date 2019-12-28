Mincoin Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $87,414.00 and approximately $7,450.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00575861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009836 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Mincoin

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,111,463 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

