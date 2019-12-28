Mindexcoin Market Cap Achieves $368,785.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and LATOKEN. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $368,785.00 and $1,837.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

