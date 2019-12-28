MINDOL (MIN) Price Down 26.2% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00047260 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $592.19 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00576507 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

