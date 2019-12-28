MineBee (MB) Reaches Market Cap of $46.84 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MineBee token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last week, MineBee has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and $376,535.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling MineBee

MineBee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

