Miners’ Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $148,028.00 and $319.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

