MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0453 on Major Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $276,557.00 and approximately $50,653.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,510,038 coins and its circulating supply is 6,099,751 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

