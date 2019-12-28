MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Cap Hits $62,880.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $62,880.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 520,746,453 coins and its circulating supply is 170,746,451 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars.

