Mirai (MRI) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Mirai has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,502.00 and $396.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00643203 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001021 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mirai Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

