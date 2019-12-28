Mithril (MITH) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $387,258.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007324 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitForex, DigiFinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

