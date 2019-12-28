Mithril Ore (MORE) Price Reaches $11.80

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $152,577.00 and $513.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00158588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril Ore has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00334747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013672 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003428 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010115 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mithril Ore Token Trading

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Ore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.