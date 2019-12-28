Mithril Ore Price Reaches $11.56 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Mithril Ore has a total market cap of $149,546.00 and $502.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Ore token can currently be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00158002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00332988 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013700 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003450 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,935 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official website is www.mithrilore.io. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

