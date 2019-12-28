Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on MINI. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 151,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,432. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 92,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.